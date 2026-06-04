Man allegedly tried to start fire using stolen Juneteenth package at African Meeting House in Boston

Police are looking for someone who was caught on camera walking up to the Museum of African American History before burning their Juneteenth celebration materials.

Boston Police said the suspect approached the museum's door on Wednesday morning and spotted the Amazon package. He then ripped into it. CEO and President of the Museum Dr. Noelle Trent said that it was clearly marked that the package contained items for Juneteenth.

"That's what is disturbing, right? That is what is unsettling for staff, for the board, and everyone," Dr. Trent said. "Beacon Hill is a very closely built community, and the smallest ember can start major devastation."

The museum said that surveillance video showed that the suspect brought the items into a small alleyway between the African Meeting House and another property. He then attempted to start a fire.

Boston Police released this image of the suspect wanted for vandalism at the African American Meeting House. Boston Police

"They were things specific to our Juneteenth Celebration. Everything was clearly labeled Juneteenth from colors to bingo, decor," said Dr. Trent. "This feels deliberate, but we are waiting for the investigation to give us more information."

The Meeting House is over 200 years old and is the oldest black church building in the country.

"We are a historic building, so the history is literally embedded in the bricks, into the wood of the building," Dr. Trent said. "If we lose it, there is nothing else like it in the country."

Frederick Douglass has previously spoken there.

"The reality is that some of the stories we tell make people uncomfortable, and what we know historically is that African American institutions have been burned when the stories they are telling, or the work they do, challenge notions people have," Trent explained.

But the museum isn't letting the incident deter it from continuing its free Juneteenth block party as planned. The event will feature art workshops, music performances and more.

"We can purchase more items. We will have a successful Juneteenth celebration. What we cannot replace is the African Meeting House of Boston."

Boston Police are investigating and released a surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as an older white male, wearing a gray "Stowe VT Vermont" crewneck sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a dark colored baseball cap as well as a camouflage-style Bruins baseball cap.