Multiple 'high-end' cars stolen from Waltham dealership
WALTHAM – Police are looking for information after multiple "high-end" cars and parts were stolen from a Waltham dealership.
The cars were reported stolen Tuesday morning from Eastside Motoring on Bear Hill Road.
Waltham and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police Department at (781) 314-3550.
No further information is currently available.
