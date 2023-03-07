Watch CBS News
Multiple 'high-end' cars stolen from Waltham dealership

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WALTHAM – Police are looking for information after multiple "high-end" cars and parts were stolen from a Waltham dealership.

The cars were reported stolen Tuesday morning from Eastside Motoring on Bear Hill Road.

Waltham and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police Department at (781) 314-3550.

No further information is currently available. 

First published on March 7, 2023 / 2:57 PM

