PHOTO: "Blue skies and rime ice" atop Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Mount Washington Observatory captured a chilly but spectacular view atop New England's highest peak Monday morning.

"Blue skies and rime ice up on the summit this morning to start off the work week," the nonprofit posted to social media.

Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.

The summit forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for highs in the upper 20s, with a few inches of snow possible.