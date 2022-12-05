Watch CBS News
PHOTO: "Blue skies and rime ice" atop Mount Washington

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Update For December 5
Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Update For December 5 01:57

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Mount Washington Observatory captured a chilly but spectacular view atop New England's highest peak Monday morning.

"Blue skies and rime ice up on the summit this morning to start off the work week," the nonprofit posted to social media.

Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Monday, December 5, 2022

Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.

Learn more about rime ice on Mount Washington here.

The summit forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for highs in the upper 20s, with a few inches of snow possible. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:39 AM

