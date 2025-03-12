Video shows snowboarder outrunning avalanche on Mount Washington

Dramatic video shows a snowboarder outrunning an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Tuesday, able to escape without injury.

The avalanche happened in Tuckerman's Ravine.

In the video, the snowboarder drops into the bowl, and a short time later the snow can be seen sliding down the mountain behind them.

A video of yesterday's avalanche in Tuckerman's Ravine captured by the Wildcat cam. In the top left corner, the snowboarder can be seen beginning to drop into the bowl. After the camera zooms, the snowboarder can be seen outrunning the avalanche. No one involved was injured. pic.twitter.com/27Ya6lGHR6 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) (@MWObs) March 12, 2025

Mount Washington avalanche warning

The Mount Washington Observatory described the avalanche as a "small slide."

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center as of Wednesday is still issuing an avalanche warning in New Hampshire's Presidential mountain range. Wednesday's warning level is at 1 or "low."

Avalanche warnings are issued on a 1-5 scale of low, moderate, considerate, high and extreme. The center uses the North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale.

The description of low is "Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features."

Last week, winds topped 100 mph on the mountain, blowing workers across the top of New England's highest peak.

Avalanches on Mount Washington

In 2023, a skier suffered life-threatening injuries after he was trapped in an avalanche on "Airplane Gully."

In December, a large avalanche was captured on camera on Mount Washington. The wall of ice, which came racing down on Christmas Eve, happened in the Hillman's Highway area. Experts said the avalanche happened due to several inches of new snow combined with several hours of significant wind.

The Mount Washington Observatory's website says that there have been 17 deaths from avalanche incidents on the mountain in recorded history.