"Mother of Mattapan" Anna Coleman celebrates 102nd birthday

BOSTON – At 102 years young, Anna Coleman has lived quite an extraordinary life.

"Oh yes! I've always had a loving family," she said.

Coleman is known as the community mother of Mattapan. Recently she took center stage to celebrate her milestone birthday surrounded by family, friends and city leaders.

"I am so glad and grateful," she said.

Police commissioner Michael Cox was also on hand to celebrate her milestone.

"She is the core of the community, and I am so happy to help celebrate her 102nd birthday. She is tremendous and has so much history and happy to be here to support her," Cox said.

The family said she's as active as a 30-year-old and still lives independently. The key to her longevity has been healthy eating and staying active.

"Being in good health and having friendly kind people around me," Coleman said.

Coleman has deep roots in Boston that date all the way back to the Civil War. Her grandfather was Eli George Biddle, who was a member of the famed Civil War unit of Black soldiers known as the 54th Massachusetts Regiment.

The monument on Boston Common across from the State House was recently restored.

"They researched and found him to be the last survivor of the 54th regiment," Coleman's great niece Aleta Young said. Young is also the great-great granddaughter of Biddle, who signed up to fight when he was only 17 years old.

"He's a big name in our family. My mother was raised in his house. Younger brothers and sisters would watch him around the table and he would be singing 'Glory, Glory Hallelujah'," Young said.

Young says Coleman not only cherished her grandfather's legacy, but also her seven brothers and three sisters, many of whom also served in the army.

"When my brothers came home from the service to be home with us, I was so worried about them. When they got back home, I relaxed," Coleman said.

Biddle was injured in the famous battle at Fort Wagner on July 18, 1863.

After he was done serving, he came back to Boston to help start and pastor AME Zion Church on Columbus Ave.

"He was a man with a great deal of pleasure in his heart. And he was a great preacher," Young said.

As for Coleman, she plans to keep living her best years with her family by her side.

"God's got me in the palm of his hands," she said.