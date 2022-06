OAKHAM - A car collided with a moose in Oakham, the fire department said Thursday morning.

It happened on Route 122. The two people inside the car suffered serious injuries, but will be OK, authorities said.

Photos showed the heavily damaged car being towed away with a smashed windshield and roof.

Crews responded to a car vs moose on Rt 122. Severe damage to the car. Both occupants were treated and transported with injuries but will be ok. pic.twitter.com/fvB9FKJkFM — Oakham Fire Rescue (@OakhamFire) June 16, 2022

The moose did not survive.