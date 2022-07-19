Mookie Betts photobombs Red Sox All-Star Game photo shoot

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have three players in Los Angeles for this year's MLB All-Star Game. It's a lower total than usual, but that trio has plenty of friends on hand at Dodger Stadium.

One of those friends even had a little fun with his former teammates. As Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez posed for photos on the field Monday afternoon, former Red Sox All-Star and World Series champ Mookie Betts jumped in on the fun.

Betts photobombed the Boston trio, but no one seemed to mind. The three current Red Sox embraced their former teammate and everyone had huge smiles on their face for the picture:

Red Sox All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez embrace former teammate and Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Betts is, of course, now a member of the Dodgers after the Red Sox traded him to Los Angeles in February of 2020. Betts was a four-time All-Star in Boston and was named MVP for the 2018 season, the same year that he and the Red Sox won the World Series. But the Red Sox traded the superstar away amid fears of losing him for nothing in free agency.

Monday's picture will make Sox fans smile for a minute, and then remember what could have been in Boston. Betts says that he remains close with his former team, and their brotherhood will never end.

"All of them. I talk to all of them all the time. We FaceTime, we do everything," Betts said Monday. "That crew, we were genuine good friends. Those relationships are going to last forever. We still talk, text. I still talk to [manager Alex] Cora, still talk to J.D. at night. Those are bonds and brotherhoods that won't ever go away."

Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is also in L.A. for all the fun, making his first All-Star appearance as a member of the Kansas City Royals. After he saw Mookie having fun with his former Boston teammates, Benny jumped in as well.

All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts, and J.D. Martinez #28 pose for a Red Sox reunion photo during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Now let's all think back to that 2018 World Series title -- much happier times for the Boston Red Sox.

Devers is set to start for the American League on Tuesday night, batting third and starting at third base. Betts will hit second and start in center field for the National League. Bogaerts, Martinez and Benintendi are all reserves for the American League.