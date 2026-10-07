New artificial turf field at Massachusetts high school has neighbors concerned about water contamination

A new artificial turf field at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School isn't open yet, but it's sparking a debate. Residents in the area want to see this project shut down over concerns of the synthetic materials contaminating their well water.

"The only thing that's going to keep my well water and my family safe is for this field to go back to grass," said Westminster, Massachusetts, resident Matt McGee.

For years McGee and his family have had a front row seat to Monty Tech sporting events, right from their front yard.

But instead of a field of grass their new view is a brand-new artificial turf field. "Our well is 100 feet away from the materials that were put in this turf field," McGee explained.

McGee is one of many residents in the area worried about how the turf could impact area well water.

New turf field at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The field is said to be made up of half a million pounds of recycled plastics. According to a class action lawsuit, Westminster has seen problems arise with PFAS contaminated well water in nearby neighborhoods prompting testing for the McGees and others on their street.

"If this remains, we will have documentation that our wells were pure," Westminster resident John Duval added.

A petition is going around asking for the turf field project to be halted and residents made their request before the school committee. But the school's sports teams want to see the new field get put to use before the season is over.

"We have been following the process that Westminster put in place for us, in terms of which committee we needed to see and when we needed to see it," explained Superintendent Tom Browne.

Superintendent Browne said monitoring wells will be installed to test around the field every six months, something that isn't done at other turf fields in the region.

The Westminster Board of Health is also getting involved waiting to hear from the company if Monty's field is PFAS free.

"We want to make sure this doesn't become another site," Board of Health Chair Daniel Farley said.

As of right now the turf field is still set to be open for use this fall.