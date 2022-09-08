Montgomery, Wynn remain limited for Patriots; Joshuah Bledsoe added to Thursday's practice report

Can there be silver linings if Patriots lose Week 1 matchup with Dolphins?

Can there be silver linings if Patriots lose Week 1 matchup with Dolphins?

Can there be silver linings if Patriots lose Week 1 matchup with Dolphins?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots added one player to the team's Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Reserve safety Joshuah Bledsoe was limited at Thursday's practice with a groin injury.

Bledsoe joined the trio of players that were listed on Wednesday's practice report: receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back/receiver Ty Montgomery (knee), and right tackle Isaiah Wynn (back) -- all of whom remained limited on Thursday.

The Patriots practiced in shorts and shells at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach on Thursday, as they continue to acclimate to the heat and humidity of Florida. They'll have one final walkthrough on Friday ahead of Sunday's game.

As for Miami, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was added to the Dolphins practice report, limited with a knee injury. He was among the nine Miami players limited at Thursday's practice:

RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel

T Terron Armstead, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest

TE Tanner Conner, Knee

DT Raekwon Davis, Knee

FB Alec Ingold, Hamstring

LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest

CB Nik Needham, Quad

S Eric Rowe, Pectoral

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness

Three Dolphins players -- and fairly important ones at that -- were upgraded to full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday: running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck), and receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad).

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Patriots and the Dolphins get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game switch over to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 for full reaction and analysis!