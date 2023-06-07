Study finds moderate amounts of protein could help you live longer

BOSTON - A new study finds getting moderate amounts of protein in your diet may help you live longer.

Protein is vital for maintaining good health but how much protein is necessary? A team of researchers in Japan fed mice diets with different percentages of protein ranging from five percent to 45 percent of calories consumed for two months.

They found that the animals on the low-protein diet developed fatty livers and in middle age, had greater levels of lipids or fats, whereas those on the moderate-protein diets had lower levels of lipids and lower blood glucose levels, suggesting that moderate protein intake in the 25 to 35 percent range is best for maintaining metabolic health in middle age, at least in mice.

Scientists said we need more protein as we age because our bodies are less able to process it efficiently.