MLB Trade Deadline: Justin Verlander heading back to Houston

BOSTON -- Another team ahead of the Red Sox in the standings has made a move to improve their squad. The Houston Astros are reuniting with Justin Verlander, reportedly acquiring the righty from the New York Mets.

Verlander spent the previous four-plus seasons with the Astros before signing with the Mets in the offseason, winning a pair of World Series titles during his time in Houston. The-year-old was just 6-5 with the disappointing Mets this season, but owned a 3.15 ERA and 1.145 WHIP over 16 starts.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.



Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.



Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Last season with the Astros, Verlander was 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and won his fourth Cy Young award, along with AL Comeback Player of the Year. He had a 5.85 ERA in four postseason starts, but was 2-0 and helped Houston win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston is 60-47 on the season and currently sits as the second Wild Card team in the American League. The Red Sox hit deadline day at 56-50 and tail the Blue Jays by 2.5 games for the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

The Red Sox and the Astros will play each other seven times at the end of August, with four games in Houston from Aug. 21-24 and three in Boston from Aug. 28-30.

The MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.