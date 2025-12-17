Brookline official asks for patience as police continue to investigate MIT professor's killing

There is a lot of anguish in Brookline, Massachusetts as police try to figure out who shot and killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in his home Monday night.

Police still don't have anyone in custody and have not released any information about a potential suspect in the shooting at the home on Gibbs Street.

"Rumors and fear"

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Brookline Select Board Chair Bernard Greene asked the community for patience.

"We are limited in the information we can share at this time and ask for the community's patience—as soon as we can publicly provide additional details, we will do so," Greene said. "We understand that, in the absence of concrete information, rumors and fear can spread among community members."

Residents of the quiet, typically safe town of Brookline say they feel rattled, after another day of no answers into Loureiro's death.

"We go to school not far from here. His children are part of my child's school community," said Sabrina Weintraub. "This affects us all very deeply."

MIT professor Nuno Loureiro. Jake Belcher

Weintraub brought a candle to the home Wednesday morning and says there's extra security at her child's school.

"It's terrifying that there's somebody still out there and that our children and our community is just expected to walk around and continue like everything's normal," Weintraub said. "It's not normal."

The 47-year-old professor was a father of three and taught physics at MIT. Originally from Portugal, he started working at the university in Cambridge in 2016.

In May, he was named the director of one of MIT's largest labs, the Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Select Board Chair Greene said he understands the frustration in the community, "but respectfully ask that law enforcement be given the space it needs to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice."

Still community members are desperate for answers. "I think it's madness that this country exists with so many people, and so many guns out in the street, able to do these kind of things," said Allen Taylor of Brookline.

The homicide investigation is being overseen by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police.