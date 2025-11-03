Worcester police search for missing woman Joanna Brown with "heightened concern for her safety"

The Worcester Police Department is searching for missing woman Joanna Brown, saying they have a "heightened concern" for her safety after she disappeared on Halloween.

Brown, who is 30 years old, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Friday at the Bean Counter Bakery, where she works.

She has not shown up for work or contacted family and friends, which they say is unlike her.

"We have a heightened concern for her safety and would like to get her photos out there for her safe return," the Worcester Police Department said.

Joanna Brown Worcester Police Department

Police said Brown may be in a 2025 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the license place 5GPN93. Police said she may be in the Holyoke or Springfield area.

On social media, the Bean Counter Bakery posted that Brown is a "valuable member of our team." According to the business, Brown has been working at the company for eight years and has never failed to show up for a shift until Saturday.

"If you know Joanna's whereabouts, please contact the Worcester Police immediately," the business posted. "We miss her terribly and praying for her safe return."

The Bean Counter Bakery is located on Grove Street in Worcester. Prior to working in Worcester, Brown worked at the Bean Counter location on Route 9 in Shrewsbury.

Anyone with information about Brown or where she could be is asked to call 911 or (508) 799-8606.

Located in central Massachusetts, Worcester is the second-largest city in the state. It's 51 miles west of Boston.