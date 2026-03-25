Missing Marshfield boy found safe after 12-hour search: "He'd been in the woods all night long."

An eight-year-old missing boy from Marshfield, Massachusetts was found safe about two miles from his home early Wednesday morning after an intense 12-hour search.

Marshfield Police said the boy was in the care of his babysitter, who was also taking care of his sibling, when he ran off from his front yard around 7 p.m. Tuesday. That prompted a massive search operation by state and local police.

"We used drones, we used K9s, air wing, infrared cameras, search parties, search teams. In addition, our community was great, calling in tips," said Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares.

The boy wound up about two miles away outside a home on Hounds Ditch Lane in Duxbury.

Ben Ruggio was letting his dogs out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted the young boy on his patio. He knew instantly this was the missing child police were looking for.

"I literally was reading the news two minutes before and I was like, 'Wow still hadn't been found,' then black sweatshirt, black joggers, backpack, exactly what he was wearing," he told CBS News Boston.

"He didn't trust me at first. He was frightened and very cold. I tried getting him to come in but he didn't want to, so I got him to come to the chicken coop, got him some eggs, earning his trust minute by minute."

Eventually, Ruggio convinced the boy to come inside and have some breakfast. His parents alerted police. The young boy was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital to get checked out.

The missing Marshfield boy was found in Duxbury, Mass. on March 25, 2026 and taken to the hospital. Duxbury Fire Dept.

"It appears that he'd been in the woods all night long with not proper clothing. We suspect he has hypothermia. He has been taken to the hospital but he's doing well," Tavares said.

The moment he was found brought a huge sigh of relief for everyone.

"I was in the command center and everybody just you know celebrated," Tavares told reporters.

"I'm just very happy. That's the worst thing that could happen. You never want to lose someone like that," Ruggio said.