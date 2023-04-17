Boston police seek missing girl Janell Escanola, last seen taking dog for walk
BOSTON - Police are seeking a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen taking her dog for a walk in Boston Monday morning.
Janell Escanola left 111 Atlantic Ave. between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., authorities said.
Police described Escalona as "a Hispanic female, small build and was wearing glasses, a red jacket, and black pants." They shared a photo of the girl with her dog.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
