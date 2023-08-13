Watch CBS News
Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman off Nantucket

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NANTUCKET - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fisherman who went overboard off Nantucket Saturday night.

The captain of the fishing vessel "Gaston's Legacy" reported the crewman missing about five miles south of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard spent hours doing a grid search of the area Sunday with help from the harbormaster. 

The search was suspended at 7:45 p.m.

The man's name has not been made public yet.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 6:03 PM

