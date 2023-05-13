Haverhill and State Police looking for 6 missing children, possibly in Randolph area
HAVERHILL - A search is underway in Massachusetts for six missing children, all siblings, in connection with a child abuse investigation.
Haverhill police and State Police are looking for three Black boys and three Black girls: Ominsty Great (7 months old), Cyper Great (11 months), Cyphaya Great (3 years old), Journea Great (5), Odyessea, Great (6) and Jatari Baker-Wooden (9). Authorities said they may be in the Randolph area.
The children have been missing since police started a child abuse investigation involving their parents, officials said. On May 10, Haverhill police received a report of child abuse.
"The victim indicated that her mother and step-father abused her and her seven siblings," State Police said. "The parents and other family have been uncooperative with attempts to locate the children."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
