2 people injured, 1 life-threatening, in multi-person shooting near Neponset River in Milton

Two men were injured, one of them life-threatening, in a shooting early Sunday morning in Milton, Massachusetts.

Police said just before 4 a.m., they received a call reporting gunshots from a parking lot on Wharf Street near the Neponset River. One victim, a 21-year-old Boston man, was found at the scene and taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sunday afternoon, Milton Police confirmed he remains hospitalized.

Another victim, a 23-year-old Boston man, was found shortly afterward on Adams Street in Dorchester. He was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do no have any further confirmed victims from the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837 or the Milton Police Anonymous Tipline at 617-698-2677.

Milton is about 9 miles south of Boston.