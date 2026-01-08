Massachusetts cinema shows Patriots games free of charge: "A long going tradition."

It may not be Gillette Stadium, but for fans hoping to catch the Patriots vs. Chargers playoff game on Sunday, the Elm Draught House Cinema in Millbury, Massachusetts is the next best thing.

"Everybody's high fiving when we score, we flick the lights when the Patriots score," said theater owner Jim Perry. "If we win, everybody's happy and they love it. If we lose, it's like people are walking out of a funeral."

Tom Grabauskas is usually one of the regulars in attendance.

"Sometimes just watching the game at home is kind of boring and you fall asleep. So, here you come, the concession stands are open," he said.

Elm Draught House Cinema in Millbury, Massachusetts CBS Boston

Perry has been showing regular-season Patriots games free of charge on the big screen for years.

"We don't have season tickets, but we have people who actually feel like they're season ticket holders because they come and sit in their seats, they enjoy themselves, and they know the other patrons that come," Perry said.

"This place means a lot"

"It's a long going tradition. This place means a lot to a lot of people," he explained. "Whether it's for the Patriots games, for the movies, we've even had weddings here."

So why does he do it?

"There are people up the hill on a fixed income in the housing authority who walk down and really can't afford to go to a game," Perry explained.

He says times are tough for many families.

"It's a place where people can actually bring a family or come down and enjoy themselves," Perry said.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Sunday, and the theater doors will open at 7 p.m.