Man found dead inside Millbury home; person who called police charged with aggravated assault

MILLBURY -- A man was found dead in a Millbury home Saturday afternoon and the person who called police is now being charged with aggravated assault.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said police at 3 p.m. responded to a 9-1-1 call on Millbury Avenue, and officers found the man's body inside the house. They also found a man at the back of the home, who had injuries and was later transported to UMass Memorial Hospital.

He is being treated for his injuries. Early said the men knew each other.

A search warrant is being written and the investigation is still ongoing. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:24 PM

