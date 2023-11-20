Milan Lucic allegedly pulled woman's hair in dispute over cellphone

BOSTON – Newly released paperwork provides additional details in the domestic violence arrest of Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic.

According to the Boston police report released Monday, officers were called to Battery Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The alleged victim, who is a member of Lucic's family, told the 911 operator that he attempted to choke her.

When police arrived, they found the woman in the lobby of the building.

She told police that Lucic could not find his cellphone after a night out. He allegedly began yelling at the woman, demanding his phone back believing she hid it.

The woman told police that when she tried to walk away, Lucic grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards, telling her that she was "not going anywhere."

Officers said they observed redness in the woman's chest area, but when asked if Lucic tried to strangle her, she said no.

According to Boston police, Lucic appeared intoxicated when they went to the apartment to talk with him.

Lucic is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court sometime this week.