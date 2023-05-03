Mike Vrabel voted in as newest member of Patriots Hall of Fame

BOSTON -- Mike Vrabel will finally be getting his red jacket in Foxboro.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was voted in as this year's inductee to the Patriots' Hall of Fame, beating out retired lineman Logan Mankins and former head coach Bill Parcells.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame family, @CoachVrabel50!



Mike Vrabel has been selected as the 34th member of the @Patriots Hall of Fame:

Vrabel joined Bill Belichick's Patriots in 2001 as a free agent, after four years in Pittsburgh where he played sparingly for the Steelers. He carved out a critical role in a hurry under Belichick and Romeo Crennel, though, starting 12 games in '01 and setting a new career high with three sacks. He helped the Patriots' defense limit Kurt Warner and the Greatest Show on Turf in Super Bowl XXXVI, and he'd end up recording three sacks in the Patriots' run to another Super Bowl two years later, including two in the Super Bowl win over Carolina. In the 2004 playoffs, Vrabel had two more sacks, including one on Donovan McNabb in the Patriots' win over the Eagles.

With 48 sacks, Vrabel ranks seventh on the Patriots' all-time list, despite playing in just 66 games.

He also pulled double-duty as a goal-line tight end, catching 10 passes in his regular-season career, all of which went for touchdowns. He also caught two postseason touchdowns, with each of them coming in a Super Bowl.

Vrabel will be the eighth three-time Super Bowl champion inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Kevin Faulk, Ty Law, Matt Light, Willie McGinest and Richard Seymour.

One of the most versatile and clutch players in franchise history.@CoachVrabel50 is officially a member of @TheHall.

The date and time of Vrabel's induction has yet to be announced, though it will have to fit into the schedule of Vrabel, who's currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

"Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks," Robert Kraft said. "Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

This year marked Vrabel's seventh consecutive year as a finalist for induction. He'll be inducted along with retired offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will enter as a contributor.