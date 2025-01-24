Mike Vrabel opens up for first time about hiring Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels, Terrell Williams

FOXBORO - New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he's excited to work with his new offensive and defensive coordinators, in his first interview since hiring Josh McDaniels and Terrell Williams.

Vrabel spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton Friday at Gillette Stadium in an interview that will air on WBZ's "Patriots GameDay" Sunday morning.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on January 24, 2025. CBS Boston

Mike Vrabel on Josh McDaniels

McDaniels is back in New England for his third stint as offensive coordinator, though this will be the first time he's on a staff with Vrabel. But the two have had a long relationship, dating back to when Vrabel signed with the team as a free agent in 2001 and McDaniels was a personnel assistant.

McDaniels revealed in an interview released by the team that he was the one who picked Vrabel up at the airport after he first joined the Patriots.

"He was driving the old personnel department shuttle," Vrabel joked.

McDaniels will now be steering the New England offense as he looks to continue the development of franchise quarterback Drake Maye. After the Patriots finished 30th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in total yards last season, Vrabel sounds confident that McDaniels will get the offense back on track.

"When you talk about Josh, I think schematically and the way he teaches the quarterback. The versatility of the offense and the base foundation of the offense. His growth in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense and the way he structures a gameplan, having gone against him and seen the system here as a player," said Vrabel. "It has evolved and there is a lot more to it than that. I know from our conversations that he's worked hard and studied, visited and met with people, and we're going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football."

Mike Vrabel on Terrell Williams

Vrabel brought in Terrell Williams to be New England's defensive coordinator, whom he worked with in Tennessee for six seasons. Williams was one of Vrabel's top assistants with the Titans, coaching the defensive line from 2018-2023. He was promoted to assistant head coach for the 2023 season as well.

"I'm excited for the people here in Boston and New England and our fans to get to know Terrell the way that I did my first year in Tennessee," said Vrabel. "He was on our coaching staff for six years and was a vital contributor to that success [in Tennessee]."

Vrabel said that the 50-year-old Williams does an incredible job connecting with players, and not just those on the defensive side.

"I've seen him meet and visit and have a connection with offensive linemen. So much so I was excited to make him the interim head coach for a preseason game," said Vrabel. "He had earned that opportunity and I thought it was something that was important for me to do, to reward those coaches that have earned the right. That is something he had earned at the time, just like he earned this opportunity to be the defensive coordinator."

Mike Vrabel on Jeremy Springer

While the Patriots offense and defense were a mess in 2024, the special teams unit improved vasty under first-year coordinator Jeremy Springer. Both Springer and special teams assistant Tom Quinn were retained by Vrabel this offseason.

"I like the dynamic in there," Vrabel said of New England's special teams. "I know Tom, he was with us in Tennessee. Veteran coach who had done it. Jeremy is young, exciting, and a great teacher. He's creative. I think through the interview process and the product they had on the field, it led me to that decision."

Mike Vrabel on Drake Maye

Maye was the biggest selling point for any head coaching candidate in New England, and Vrabel is excited to get to work with the second-year QB.

"He's exciting, talented, ready to learn and ready to continue to develop. He's athletic and mobile, has the ability to make throws to all part of the field with arm talent," he said. "But every year is a new process. There will be some new terminology, and some carryover from what he's had. I know that he's ready to learn and is excited. We welcome that and want him to lead our football team."

Mike Vrabel on the edge he'll bring to the New England Patriots

Vrabel is know as a edgy, no-nonsense coach that connects with his players and everyone in the building. He fought back a little bit on the "no-nonsense" bit, however.

"I don't mind the nonsense. I have some sense, I think," he joked. "The edge is just part of what comes with it. There are some ups and downs, hopefully more ups. But I'm pretty authentic, I would say. I've learned that if I like you, I probably love you. Whatever the alternative is to that, I don't know.

"I love coaching football," Vrabel continued. "I realized that a year in Cleveland in a consulting role is not something I can envision doing. I want to lead at the highest level and help people. I want to put a program together. Every day that I come here my whole goal is to build a program with my coaches, staff, and players that they're proud of and want to be a part of, and most importantly, that they're going to protect. That's what I want to do for the players."

You can watch Steve Burton's entire interview with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on Patriots GameDay, which will air on WBZ-TV and stream live on CBS News Boston.