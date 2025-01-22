Josh McDaniels, Terrell Williams, Jeremy Springer announced as Patriots coordinators

FOXBORO -- It's now official in New England: Josh McDaniels is once again the offensive coordinator of the Patriots, while Terrell Williams is teaming back up with head coach Mike Vrabel to be the team's defensive coordinator.

The Patriots officially announced the two hirings on Wednesday. New England is also retaining Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator.

McDaniels' hiring was widely reported on Tuesday night, while news of Williams leaving the Detroit Lions for the Patriots broke Wednesday morning. It was rumored that Springer would be back earlier this week.

Josh McDaniels

This will be the third go-around for McDaniels as New England's offensive coordinator. He's spent 18 of his 23 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, and was in New England for all six of the franchise's Super Bowl titles.

McDaniels initially joined Bill Belichick's staff as a personnel assistant in 2001, and then started as a defensive coach in 2002. He took over as the team's quarterback coach for Tom Brady and crew in 2004, and then was New England's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2006-08. He was on the sideline for New England's historic offensive season in 2007.

McDaniels was then head coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons from 20009-10 and then the offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams in 2011 before he returned to the Patriots in 2012. He was the team's offensive coordinator for 10 more years before he left for another head-coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 season.

The Patriots had the NFL's top offense three times under McDaniels in 2007, 2012, and 2017. New England had a Top 10 offense eight times in McDaniels' 13 seasons as offensive coordinator.

Now he's back again and will be in charge of unlocking the full potential of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Terrell Williams

In hiring Williams, Vrabel is reuniting with a coach he shared the sideline with for six years in Tennessee. Williams joined Vrabel's Titans staff in 2018 as defensive line coach, and was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach in 2023. With Williams on the staff, the Titans had the fourth-best run defense from 2018-23.

Last season, Williams was the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions. The 50-year-old has 27 years of coaching experience at both the college level and the pros.

Jeremy Springer

New England's special teams was one of the bright spots last season, which was Springer's first as special teams coordinator. Before coming to the Patriots, he was a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons, following eight seasons at the college level.