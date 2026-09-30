Is there a rift between Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel? Patriots coach responds to radio report.

A Boston radio host claimed there is a rift between New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his quarterback, Drake Maye. On Wednesday, Vrabel was quick to shoot down the report.

WEEI morning show host Greg Hill said on air that he had been "whispered to" by a Patriots insider "about an issue between the head coach and the quarterback."

"It goes back to, despite what Mike Vrabel may have said publicly, it goes back to Drake Maye not being his guy," Hill said.

During his news conference ahead of this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills, Vrabel shot down the report.

"He heard from who? Those are my favorites. Unnamed sources," said Vrabel, who is a weekly guest on The Greg Hill Show. "Let me just tell you why I'm here. I'm here because Drake was the quarterback. Believe it or not, I had choices to where I wanted to coach. I wanted to coach here because Drake was the quarterback. I don't have really much I'd like to add to that about a comment from an unnamed source. But I'll just tell you what I've told numerous people if they want to ask me why I'm here."

The Patriots have gotten off to a 1-2 start to the season, and things won't get much easier this weekend. New England travels to play MVP candidate Josh Allen and the first-place Buffalo Bills. The Patriots are coming off a blowout loss in Jacksonville.

Maye has been at the center of the team's struggles. He has thrown just one touchdown in three games, adding six interceptions and losing two fumbles.