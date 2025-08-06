Mike Vrabel left bleeding after breaking up fight in Patriots-Commanders joint practice

Mike Vrabel doesn't mind getting his hands dirty as an NFL head coach. On Wednesday, the Patriots head coach was left a little bloodied after trying to break up a scrap during New England's joint practice with the Washington Commanders in Foxboro.

The incident occurred during a pass protection drill, after Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson blocked a Commanders blitzer and took him to the ground. The takedown by Henderson was pretty violent, and the two players started to engage in a little extracurricular activities after the play.

Fellow Patriots rookie Will Campbell saw what was going on and jumped into the mix to protect his running back. That's when Vrabel, who was involved in plenty of scrums during his 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker, jumped in to break up the fracas.

The head coach did not come out unscathed. Vrabel took some friendly fire from Campbell, and came out of the pile bloodied from a cut on his cheek. He didn't seem to mind though and had a good laugh about the incident with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn after he emerged from the pile.

Patriots players on Mike Vrabel

Before the practice, Vrabel was asked if he had spoken to his players about fighting during the session. Joint practices are ripe for fights, since it's usually the first time players get a chance to hit someone other than their teammates.

"We want to practice the same way we've practiced against our team and that's by playing physical and aggressive and not doing stuff that hurts the team," said Vrabel. "Certainly don't expect any [fighting] and if it does [happen], we'll have to handle it accordingly. You have to be able to play competitively and physically without letting your emotions get the best of you."

Vrabel handled the skirmish accordingly by jumping into the fray, which his players took great joy in seeing. At the same time, they were left wondering what their head coach was thinking.

"That shows a lot about our coach. He'll do anything for us. That's love, right there," said receiver DeMario Douglas. "I said, 'Coach what's wrong with you, man?' He said, 'Hey, you should see the other guy.' I laughed at that, for sure."

"He's right there with us man. I think the player comes out in him a little bit, too," said tight end Hunter Henry. "You got to love a coach who loves to compete and has those competitive juices just like us."

"That's what we're trying to build and it starts with the head coach. The intensity and bringing it every day. Taking no crap on the field," said quarterback Drake Maye. "For the mentality, I like it. That's what you want."

Maye stressed how players can't take any dumb penalties during games -- but it's also important that opposing teams know the Patriots aren't just going to back down and roll over in the face of adversity.

"We don't want to come out and fight and get in trouble, but at the same time, you don't want to back down from anybody," said Maye. "I'm sure coach will preach we can't have that, but at the same time in the back of our minds, that's how we want to play."