Mike Vrabel reached out to Brian Callahan after Titans fired the head coach on Monday

When New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel found out the Titans had fired head coach Brian Callahan on Monday, he made sure to reach out to his former replacement in Tennessee. Vrabel had been in Callahan's shoes nearly two years ago, and he wanted to send some support his way.

"I don't want to see anyone who shares a job with you to get let go," Vrabel said of reaching out to Callahan on Wednesday. "That's a tough feeling with family and school, whether it's college or pro."

Vrabel and the 4-2 Patriots are gearing up for a trip to Tennessee this weekend to take on the 1-5 Titans. It will be a homecoming of sorts (or rather, more of a revenge game) for Vrabel, who spent six years as head coach of the Titans from 2018-23 and racked up 56 wins and three postseason berths in Tennessee.

But Vrabel fell out of favor with Titans owner Amy Adams Shrunk after two losing seasons and was fired following the 2023 campaign. He was replaced by Callahan, who was let go Monday after going just 4-19 during his time on the Tennessee sidelines.

"There's a human element to this that I don't want to forget," Vrabel said Wednesday. "I remember all of those coaches and people who reached out to me after I was let go. I think that's important. Nobody texts when you lose, but they all text when you win. That's a good reminder."

Vrabel was asked how he reacted to the news on Monday.

"I didn't have a reaction. My focus was here," he said. "The surprises in our business shouldn't be surprises. Things happen in this league. It's a decision they made and I didn't have a particular reaction to it, other than getting ready for the game on Sunday."

Mike McCoy, who was head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2016-19, has taken over as the interim head coach of the Titans. It will add a new wrinkle to New England's preparation for Sunday's game, and Vrabel said the Titans could throw more trick plays and go for it more on fourth down based on McCoy's time as a coordinator.

But ultimately, Vrabel said, it will come down to the players on the field.

"We'll have to be prepared for whatever it is and try to execute the keys and the things we feel are important each and every week," said Vrabel. "We can watch tape and understand the players and their play style, and however they call the game is how they'll call the game."

Mike Vrabel shrugs off his return to Tennessee

Vrabel has been downplaying his return to Tennessee all week. He's always going to put his players above himself, and this week is no different.

"We're not trying to win one for the Gipper here," Vrabel retorted Wednesday when asked if his players might be too amped up trying to get him a win on Sunday. "We're making sure these guys are focused on improving, and I think they are. They're locked in and hopefully we can get them as prepared as we can between now and Sunday."

That being said, Vrabel is also a pretty fiery guy, so he's going to have a little extra juice when he squares off with the organization that gave him a pink slip. On the other side, Titans players will be not only looking to win for their new interim coach, but a lot of players will be looking to beat their former coach.

"They're going to play hard," receiver Stefon Diggs said of the Titans. "When you see your old guys and coaches you played for, you've got a lot of love and respect for, a small part of you wants to beat them. But the guys are going to play with a passion, so you can expect everyone's best shot."

Vrabel said he remains close to his former players in Tennessee, and not just in a football sense.

"I thank them for what they did while we were together and with me being a coach. Whether they have a good game or something happens in their life, some adversity or something positive," he said. "No different than you would with someone you have a relationship with."

The Patriots and the Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.