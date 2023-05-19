Mike Tomlin jokes about Patriots' eagerness to make draft-night trade that hurt Jets

BOSTON -- When it comes to the AFC, the Patriots and Steelers have certainly developed a rivalry. But it pales in comparison to the rivalry that's existed for much longer between the Patriots and the Jets.

That's why it was interesting when Bill Belichick traded the 14th overall pick in this year's draft to Pittsburgh. That deal allowed the Patriots to add an extra pick while still getting a top player of need in cornerback Christian Gonzalez ... and it also prevented the Jets from drafting offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Many from the outside assumed the move was doubly effective for New England, as the Patriots certainly would never feel sorry for making a decision that adversely affected the Jets.

As for people on the inside, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might have come the closest to admitting that such was the case.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Tomlin said that the Steelers believed that the Jets might have been "fishing in those waters," referring to the need for an offensive tackle to help protect Aaron Rodgers. So the Steelers found a partner that allowed them to jump ahead of the Jets, who were waiting to pick at No. 15.

Eisen asked Tomlin if the Patriots were eager to make that happen. Tomlin played it coy ... but also kind of answered the question.

"You know I'm not gonna delve into the relationship between New England and the Jets," Tomlin said. "Let's just say I'm glad we found a partner."

Tomlin then added: "I'll put it this way: There wasn't a lot of hesitation on New England's end."

That story aligns with one report, in which an anonymous NFL GM said that the Patriots made that trade "just to [mess] with the Jets."

Of course, New England wouldn't make a move solely for that reason. And interestingly enough, the Patriots traded the pick acquired in that trade (No. 120 overall in the fourth round) to ... the Jets. New England sent that pick to New York along with the 184th selection in order to move up eight spots and draft kicker Chad Ryland early in the fourth round.