Massive tree crashes through girl's bedroom in Middleton; 'Could have been a lot worse'

MIDDLETON— A massive pine tree crashed onto a family's home in Middleton, shattering glass in the room where a 15-year-old slept Friday morning.

Luckily, the family is OK, and the girl suffered scratches and minor injuries.

Crews had to use a large crane and heavy equipment to hoist the tree hundreds of feet in the air from the damaged roof of the home on N. Main Street.

"It's crazy, I keep thinking did that happen to us today?" said homeowner Stephanie Lodge. "Thank God that it wasn't worse because it could have been a lot worse for her."

The family heard the wind howl before the snow-covered tree tumbled down on the roof.

"I heard a big noise, it sounded like an earthquake," Lodge said. "Then I heard the girls screaming from upstairs, immediately, so I ran up to see if they were OK. They were running out of the room and there was a tree through the window right above her bed."

"Panic, sheer panic," she added.

This family wasn't the only one hit with the hazards of this winter blast.

In Newbury, SkyEye was over a damaged car, after a piece of ice fell off Whittier Bridge and pummeled a car.

In Lexington, a sheet of ice flew off a car and hit the fire chief's windshield while he was driving on Route 128.

Whether it's a chunk of ice—or chunks of the tree now going into the chipper shredder—the damage can be extensive.

"It's nerve-wracking of course because you want to make sure everyone is OK first and foremost and want to make sure the house is OK structurally," said George Hicks, who was also in the house when the tree fell on the roof.

Still the family feels grateful they survived the close call.

"I think was an act of God. Luckily, he—everyone's OK," Hicks said.

The family said they've been cleared to stay on the ground floor, but the girls can't sleep upstairs with all the damage so they're staying somewhere else for the weekend.