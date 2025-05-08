Man dumps soda, chips on floor of Massachusetts computer repair store in strange encounter

The owner of a Middleboro computer repair store is trying to spread the word about a man's strange behavior, in case other businesses are targeted too.

Employee Owen Murdoch has seen some interesting customers at Central Square Computer Repair in Middleboro, yet his interaction with a man on Friday still has him and other employees fearing for their safety.

"He just came in all of a sudden 30 minutes to closing," Murdoch said.

He showed up with no computer, just a soda and a bag of chips.

"I don't know, I might need a computer repair. Is it just you two?" the man asked during the encounter captured on surveillance video.

Man claimed he had an IBM

"Of course, he also claimed he had an IBM, which IBM hasn't been in business for years and years at least in the consumer market," Murdoch said.

That's when he asked if he could sit down and have a snack.

"He keeps asking me weirder and weirder things like, 'are you the only one here?'" Murdoch said.

As the questions continued, they began to lean toward the shop's owner Chris Van.

"The owner doesn't work here? Oh where is he?" the man asked. "You don't know where Chris is? Oh man that sucks."

Van said he was fearful for his employees.

"When something like that is going on, you can feel the tension," Van said.

Not knowing what the man may do, another employee stepped in to help Murdoch.

Dumped chips, soda on ground

"Red flags are going off in my head, I'm thinking what does this guy want from me?" Murdoch said.

Without a computer to be repaired, he was asked to leave. That's when it really escalated. He dumped the chips on and soda on the ground before walking out the door.

"He also stomped on them to make sure it was harder for us to clean up," Murdoch said.

Van fears another shop could be next. They filed a police report. Police said they are investigating it as a mental health issue.