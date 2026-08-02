Wellesley's Michael Thorbjornsen wins first PGA Tour title at Rocket Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts won his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thorbjornsen won $1.8 million and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoff.

Thorbjornsen surged into the lead at No. 14 with his third of four birdies in a six-hole stretch and closing with a clutch, curling putt that went in the right side of the cup.

He's the eighth first-time winner this season on the PGA Tour.

"It was such a battle, playing with some great players," Thorbjornsen said. "Everyone was in the mix after nine holes."

Who is Michael Thorbjornsen?

According to his PGA Tour profile, Thorbjornsen was born in Cleveland and his family moved to Wellesley in 2006. He graduated from Wellesley High School in 2020.

Thorbjornsen was an accomplished amateur, winning the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at New Jersey's Baltusrol Golf Club. He was the first Massachusetts resident to win the event since 1987, the PGA said. He also won the Massachusetts Amateur Championship in 2021.

In a CBS Sports interview after his win, Thorbjornsen dedicated the win to his family.

"They've sacrificed a lot in order for me to be in this position. It's definitely a team effort," he said. "Hope you're watching, hope you enjoyed, and hope you guys didn't have a heart attack."

"We love Wellesley"

WBZ-TV's Logan Hall spoke with Thorbjornsen's family via Zoom after his big win. His mother Sandra confirmed it was a nerve-wracking finish.

"This was a really good heart attack," she said.

She said golf has always been her son's dream - his first stop after being born at the hospital was at a golf course before his parents took him home.

"He had expected to do a lot better a lot sooner, but he was presented with a lot of challenges, which he has handled really well," she said. "He's done a lot of hard work to get to the place where he is."

She said the family moved away from Wellesley a few years ago, but "there's still Wellesley in our blood."

"We love Wellesley," she said. "It's always been our home."

His sister Michelle said watching her brother's win was "super surreal."

"This is just like a lifelong dream of his and we've been waiting for the moment that it actually finally happened," she said.