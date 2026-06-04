Defense attorney says all of Michael Proctor's cases should be dismissed after new Karen Read lawsuit

Defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio told WBZ-TV that all criminal cases handled by Michael Proctor should be dismissed after a lawsuit, filed by Karen Read's legal team, allegedly revealed thousands of racist and misogynistic texts written by the disgraced, former Massachusetts State Trooper.

"It's our opinion that if Trooper Proctor was involved in any part of an investigation on the criminal side, it will be impossible for the Commonwealth to justify how he wouldn't have made racist decisions during his investigation and the cases should be dismissed," Scapicchio said.

For months, Scapicchio worked to access more than a decade of text messages from Proctor's personal phone. The disgraced Karen Read investigator was also the lead investigator in the case of Scapicchio's client, Myles King, who stands accused of the 2021 murder of Marquis Simmons in Milton, Massachusetts.

Michael Proctor takes the stand during Karen Read's murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court. Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



Through her motions, Karen Read's legal team gained access to the texts too and they were released in Read's civil lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police. Now, Scapicchio wants the texts released in criminal court and says prosecutors have fought her efforts to do so.

"We're disappointed that on criminal side, when we're not talking about money, we're talking about someone's liberty, someone's life, we're still fighting to be able to file a motion to dismiss in the Myles King case, not under seal," Scapicchio said.

In the race to replace Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, several candidates have vowed to take a deeper look at Proctor's time working in the office.

"The fact that they were right down the hall and pretended not to know that this was going on is absolutely horrifying and all of us in Norfolk County have lost faith in that District Attorney's Office and in that state police unit," candidate Djuna Perkins said. "The first thing I will do is a top to bottom audit of the entire District's Attorney's office."

"Michael Morrissey should resign, effective immediately, his position as District Attorney," candidate Adam Deitch said.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney's office told WBZ "no comment" in response to this story.