Mass. man killed during police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old Massachusetts man, was fatally wounded during a police shooting at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella released details about the shooting Sunday night. 

A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting.

An autopsy showed Foley's cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.

