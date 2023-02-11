15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. missing from Northboro; Police concerned about well-being

NORTHBORO - Police are asking the public for help to find missing Northboro boy Michael Davis Jr.

The 15-year-old has health conditions and "there is concern for his well-being," police said. He was last seen Thursday night at about 7 p.m. near Main Street.

Davis Jr. is believed to be in the Boston or Worcester area. He has red hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said.

Michael Davis Jr. Northboro police

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police at 508-393-1515.