Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. missing from Northboro; Police concerned about well-being

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTHBORO - Police are asking the public for help to find missing Northboro boy Michael Davis Jr. 

The 15-year-old has health conditions and "there is concern for his well-being," police said. He was last seen Thursday night at about 7 p.m. near Main Street. 

Davis Jr. is believed to be in the Boston or Worcester area. He has red hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. 

michael-davis.jpg
Michael Davis Jr. Northboro police

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police at 508-393-1515. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.