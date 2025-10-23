Miami Heat's Terry Rozier arrested in FBI sports betting investigation, according to reports

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning in Orlando as part of an FBI sports betting and gambling probe, according to ESPN and a post on X by NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI Director Kash Patel are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET to announce arrests tied to the ongoing investigation.

Rozier's arrest came just hours after the Heat's season-opening game Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, a game he did not play in, despite being listed on the active roster.

The exact charge he faces were not immediately known.

According to earlier reporting from ESPN and CBS Sports, federal investigators have been examining unusual betting activity linked to a March 2023 game when Rozier played for the Charlotte Hornets, including heavy wagers on his player stats ("under" on points, rebounds and assists). At the time, the NBA said it found no evidence that Rozier violated league rules.

Rozier played four and a half seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, becoming one of the team's leading scorers and averaging more than 19 points per game before being traded to the Miami Heat in early 2024.

Team officials and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have not commented publicly on Rozier's arrest.

Terry Rozier's rise with the Boston Celtics

Before joining Miami, Rozier spent four seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he developed a reputation as a hard-nosed defender and clutch performer in the playoffs.

Drafted by Boston in 2015, Rozier played a limited role early in his career but gradually earned more minutes under coach Brad Stevens. By the 2017–18 season, he emerged as a key contributor, stepping into the starting lineup after injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

That postseason, Rozier became one of the Celtics' breakout players, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He earned praise for his intensity and leadership, including a standout 29-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

Rozier played a total of 272 games with the Celtics, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2019.