Methuen Mayor Neil Perry remembered for his dedication to the city: "It's going to be a big void"

Colleagues and residents remember Methuen Mayor Neil Perry after his death, honor his legacy

METHUEN - City leaders and residents are saddened by the passing of Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and remembering him for his dedication to his hometown.

"It's going to be a big void for the city," said City Council Chairman Joel Faretra.

Passed away Saturday

Perry, who was 65, passed away on Saturday after fighting many health battles. While the city did not provide an official cause of death, in a Facebook video from March 2023, Perry announced that he would be returning to work remotely after being admitted to a rehab hospital after an experience that happened during a routine dialysis appointment.

"He was very dedicated to the city, passionate, and we know he had health issues but he was still so strong, so it was still a shock when we found out," said City Councilor at Large Jana Pesc.

Perry was a native of Methuen and first became mayor in January 2020. Pesc said he did a lot for the city, including navigating the residents through the pandemic.

"It was a monumental task that he did very well with," said Pasc. "He showed every resident of Methuen that anyone can be mayor."

Who becomes mayor now?

City officials said at-large City Councilor David Beauregard Jr. will be the acting mayor until a special election is held within the next 60 days.

"Councilor Beauregard has big shoes to fill as an acting mayor but I'm confident that he'll be able to do that," said Faretra.

At a Methuen youth football game, parents were saddened about the news and spoke highly of Perry and how he helped them.

"He was a big part of my daughter's fundraiser," said Methuen resident Jacenta Moniz. "He was more for, like, the people, not just all politics stuff."

Right now, it's still not clear who will run for mayor next. The City Council plans to have an emergency meeting on Monday night to discuss the next steps.

"It will be up to whoever wants to throw their hat in the ring," said Faretra. "So it'll go through the process, you have to get your 150 signatures to get on the ballot."