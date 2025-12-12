Holiday shopping with purpose: Merry Market supports South Shore families in need

This weekend the Merry Market is turning holiday shopping into a lifeline for families on the South Shore of Massachusetts facing financial hardship.

Held Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Red Lion Inn in Cohasset, the Merry Market raises critical funds for A Place 2 Rise, a local nonprofit that helps families cover everyday expenses when life takes an unexpected turn. Proceeds from the event support everything from winter coats and summer camp to diapers, groceries and even mortgage payments.

For founder Aubrey Schwartz, the mission is personal.

"I have that vision of my mom at the kitchen table with a stack of bills trying to figure out what's going to get paid this week or this month," Schwartz said. "I've certainly had those moments where it's like, what bill is getting paid this month? Are we buying diapers or milk? What's the priority here?"

That lived experience inspired Schwartz to launch A Place 2 Rise, which steps in when families are overwhelmed by circumstances beyond their control — a sudden illness, a layoff, or another unexpected crisis that throws household finances into chaos.

To meet the growing need, Schwartz and a team of local women organize their largest fundraiser of the year: the Merry Market. One hundred percent of ticket sales go directly to A Place 2 Rise.

This year's market features 60 vendors, including local small businesses like Feather + Finn Candle Co. Friends Jackie Magliozzi and Catherine MacDonald, the owners behind the brand, have spent weeks hand-pouring 200 candles in preparation for the event.

"At one point last year, we looked around and you almost couldn't see the walls there were so many people," Magliozzi said.

"It's the joy of seeing the little kids, the power of small businesses but for me specifically the power of moms. What we can do, manage, balance, and how we give back," MacDonald told WBZ.

Rachel Meyers, who has helped coordinate the Merry Market since its inception, says the event has grown beyond anything organizers initially imagined.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we envision that it would become what it has today," she said. "I'll take a few moments during the day to just kind of stop and look around and see what we've created because truly takes a village to make it happen. And I think looking at the the vendors and watching them interact with the community and just seeing it all come to life is so special."

That sense of community shows up in unexpected ways, even in small gestures. Schwartz recently received a $2 donation accompanied by a heartfelt note.

"The woman said in her note to us, 'This is all I can afford, but I really appreciate what you're doing,'" Schwartz said. "And I thought, that's what it's all about."

In addition to early-bird shopping tickets for those hoping to beat the crowds, this year's Merry Market includes a brunch with Santa for kids — and a new addition: 10 kid vendors selling everything from slime to original artwork.

Click here for more information on A Place 2 Rise and tickets to Merry Market.