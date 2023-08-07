Melrose resident frustrated by sporadic mail service

MELROSE - Homeowners in Medford and Melrose are finding their mailboxes empty all too often. They believe it's due to staffing issues at the U.S. post office.

"It started becoming obvious in mid-May when some subscriptions weren't coming," said Armand Paradis, a homeowner in Melrose. "Maybe two to three times a week, sometimes it goes five, six, seven days with no mail."

Paradis, along with numerous other homeowners, began asking their mail carriers for answers. They were told the issue is low staffing at the Revere Distribution Center, and across USPS.

"He said they are having trouble hiring. The younger people don't want to do the work. The labor is too intense for them. The labor they just can't compete with UPS contracts," says Paradis, talking about his discussion with an official at the USPS Revere Distribution Center. "Also told if there is not enough mail to deliver for their route, they are not scheduled to deliver on that time."

In response, USPS says they are typically able to move personnel over from a neighboring community to cover in the short term, however, the summer vacation period can put a strain on them.

"I suggested a reduced schedule every third day they deliver mail, just twice a week. I'd be happy, but I want to know when it's coming," said Paradis.

USPS is hosting job fairs around the region and will have hiring specialists in their offices at four different cities in Massachusetts (Framingham, Lawrence, Waltham, Middleboro). There will also be job fairs in Woburn and Boston on Thursday. They will be at the Hilton DoubleTree Suites in Boston on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and welcoming applicants at their Woburn and Boston offices on Thursday.