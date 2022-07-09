Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million; no winner Friday night
The Mega Millions jackpot is climbing again.
No one matched all six balls in Friday night's drawing, which carried a grand prize of $410 million.
The winning numbers were 20-36-61-62-69 with a Mega Ball of 20.
That means an estimated $440 million will now be up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing that comes along with a cash option of about $247.8 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.