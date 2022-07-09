Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million; no winner Friday night

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million; No winners Friday night
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million; No winners Friday night 00:52

The Mega Millions jackpot is climbing again.

No one matched all six balls in Friday night's drawing, which carried a grand prize of $410 million. 

The winning numbers were 20-36-61-62-69 with a Mega Ball of 20.

That means an estimated $440 million will now be up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing that comes along with a cash option of about $247.8 million. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.