Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no Friday winner

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 8-20-26-53-64 and a Megaplier of 15.  

Only one person matched five numbers but no one hit the $480 million jackpot. 

The next prize up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing will be an estimated $530 million. 

That would make the cash option $304.7 million.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

