Video shows close call between e-bike and car in Massachusetts

E-bike sales are on the rise across Massachusetts, but so are accidents involving the electric two-wheelers, prompting concern from law enforcement and fellow riders.

As more cyclists take to the roads, some say they are doing their best to stay safe. Haruki Takano said he tries to stick to bike lanes and obey traffic laws, but it is the cars he is worried about.

"People in Boston, or people in America in general, I feel like they're rougher if they're driving. They're more aggressive," said Takano. "So, for example, I'll be careful not to get into anyone's blind spots or make turns too quickly."

Close call in Medway

Law enforcement officials are echoing the concerns. In Medway, police recently released video footage showing a near-collision when an e-bike rider sped through a red light.

Police released video of a close call between an e-bike and a car in Medway, Massachusetts. Police said the e-bike rider went through a red light. Medway Police Department

E-bike rider Lee Steinmetz said scenes like that are all far too familiar.

"I feel like as a bicyclist who's trying to be taken seriously, that we've got to follow the rules, stop at the red lights," Steinmetz said. "I've seen a lot of people ride on the wrong side of the street, which is not good."

Same rules of the road for bikes

Lt. Jeffrey Watson of the Medway Police Department said e-bikes are subject to the same rules of the road as traditional bicycles under Massachusetts law.

"A bicycle in Massachusetts has to follow all the rules of the road," Watson said.

He added that e-bikes must be equipped with front-facing lights, are not permitted on sidewalks, and should stay as far to the right side of the road as possible. Watson said his department is receiving more complaints as the number of e-bikes grows.

"We get a lot of calls on exactly that," he said. "'Oh, this young kid just weaved out into the road, they cut in front of me.'"

Despite the growing tensions, some riders believe a solution is possible.

"We all have to learn to co-exist together, cars, bikes, pedestrians," rider Noreen Steinmetz said. "I know we can do it. It's just not that hard."