Sewage backup forces Massachusetts high school to dismiss students early

Medford High School dismissed students and staff early on Monday after a "strong sewer smell" was detected inside the Massachusetts school.

The Medford Fire Department was called to inspect the building located on Winthrop Street around 11 a.m.

"Shortly after, we were instructed to evacuate and close the building due to a sewage gas smell," Medford Public Schools said in a statement.

Students and staff were dismissed for the day. All other schools in Medford continued with normal day.

The school district said no decision has been made yet about the status of after school activities and sports on Monday.

A drain company responded to the school and was searching for the location of the backup so that the pipes can be unclogged.

The sewer smell was reported in the B2 hallway of Medford High School.

Firefighters remain at the school monitoring the sewage backup.

School officials thanked students and the staff for their evacuation efforts. The district's bus company was able to arrive at the school to bring students home after the decision was made to end school early.

According to the Medford Public Schools website, the current school was completed in 1971. The building underwent a major renovation in the early 2000s and another renovation in 2013.

Medford town leaders are currently working on plans to upgrade the school. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to finalize the project scope. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in June 2028 and conclude at the end of 2031.