Massachusetts firefighter allegedly sent lewd messages to undercover officer he thought was 15-year-old

A firefighter in Medford, Massachusetts is facing charges after he was allegedly sending lewd messages to an undercover police officer who he believed was a 15-year-old.

Hugh McEleney, 63, was charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

According to the prosecution, the investigation began in September when police in St. Petersburg, Florida contacted officers in Massachusetts. They said that McEleney had allegedly been messaging with an undercover officer on the messaging app KICK, believing the officer was a freshman in high school.

"I'm about to turn 15 where are you," the undercover officer wrote in a message to McEleney.

McEleney allegedly later sent a video of himself performing a lewd act.

Prosecutors requested $20,000 cash bail, but the judge allowed McEleney released on $1,000 cash bail. The judge agreed to conditions that McEleney not have any contact with people under 18 years old, and that he have no access to internet or social media.

The defense had asked for personal recognizance, saying that McEleney has four children, has been a firefighter for 39 years and should not be considered a flight risk.

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn released a statement following McEleney's arrest.

"The Chief of Fire and I were at the station being briefed for the last couple of hours," the mayor said Monday. "This is an active investigation and we as well as the city will cooperate with the DA's office, the state police and the Medford police throughout the investigation."