Medfield Select Board member facing backlash after calling pride flag "really corrupt symbol"

There's growing backlash after a Medfield, Massachusetts Select Board member's comments about the pride flag at a public meeting Tuesday night.

During the meeting, one board member said the board received a letter from residents asking to fly the pride flag and said he thought it was a good idea.

Select Board Member Gus Murby responded by saying it was against the flag policy that has served the town well, saying "the idea of staying away from basically a really corrupt symbol and focusing on actions, I certainly will be open to ideas for concrete actions that really accomplish something as opposed to a polarizing symbol."

Those words cut like a knife for some families in Medfield to hear from a public official.

Lauren Zembron and Sarah Zitoli are part of community initiative of neighbors who had sent the board a letter asking to fly the pride flag at town hall and other municipal buildings to recognize Pride Month starting next year.

"It was alarming some of the words that were used saying the pride flag is corrupt and polarizing," said Zembron. "That was really alarming to hear from an elected official who's supposed to be representing the entire town."

They didn't even know their letter was coming up at the meeting.

"I was really disheartened and just disappointed," said Zitoli. "I understand that not everyone unfortunately is in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, but to call the flag corrupt was really shocking."

One board member called it a good idea, but Murby said it's against the town's flag policy which says, "The American flag, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of Medfield flags are the only flags approved for town property."

"The reason we have a flag policy is to stay away from that very kind of thing," said Murby during the meeting.

You can see the pride flag displayed on a church and in people's yards. But it's more than just a flag, it's the official recognition they want to see.

"If you're saying a flag that represents people celebrating who they are and who they love and how they want to live their life as being corrupt, that's really problematic," said Zembron.

The group of neighbor's vows to keep fighting for future generations.

"They're not simply tolerated but we're happy that they're here," said Zitoli. "I want children who are questioning their identities to know that they are in a place where they are safe and where they can truly be themselves. "

WBZ reached out to Murby several times but did not hear back. Another select board member said they will look into changing the policy next year.