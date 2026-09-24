4 arrested after teen takeover at McDonald's in Lynn, Massachusetts

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, arrested four teenagers who were allegedly part of a large group that took over a McDonald's. People in the group were seen on social media videos attacking an employee of the fast-food restaurant.

The restaurant takeover happened Friday night after parents told WBZ-TV the large group of teens left a nearby football game and went to the McDonald's on Boston Street.

A Lynn Police Department detective who works in the Youth Services Unit was able to identify four teens allegedly involved. Police obtained warrants and on Wednesday all four were arrested.

Each of the teens faces charges that include with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and trespassing.

The names of the four teens were not released because of their ages. All four were transported to juvenile detention facilities.

Police said that the investigation remains "active and ongoing" and detectives are continuing to identify anyone else who was involved.

Following the incident at McDonald's, police said they were also looking into a second location where another teen takeover may have occurred.

Lynn City Councilor Fred Hogan said in a statement that another teen takeover also caused a disturbance at Lynn's Shoe City Classic Basketball Tournament this summer.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson condemned the teens' actions, saying he is "deeply concerned by the incidents involving young people in our community this weekend."

"The Lynn Police Department is actively investigating both incidents, and I have confidence that those responsible will be held accountable," the mayor said.