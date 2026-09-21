Lynn police investigate teen takeover at McDonald's, mayor is "deeply concerned"

A large group of teens took over a McDonald's in Lynn, Massachusetts, and some are seen on social media videos assaulting an employee. Parents say the large group of teens left a nearby football game Friday night and headed for the McDonald's on Boston Street. Lynn police believe they may have gathered at a second location as well.

"They were in McDonald's, you are talking like 40 to 75 children in this McDonald's, so police at that point, what are they going to do? There's nothing they can do. Teen takeover, you can't control a teen takeover," said Stephanie Santiago, adding that her daughter was there and called her when she saw the attack.

"She said, 'Mom, there's a fight breaking out.' I said, 'You better leave. Don't be caught in the crossfire,' you know, and she sure did. Next thing you know, she came home and said here is the video, and I said I'm glad you left on time because look what happened."

Lynn City Councilor Fred Hogan condemned the actions in a statement saying another teen takeover also caused a disturbance at Lynn's Shoe City Classic Basketball Tournament this summer. While not every teen at the takeover was there to cause a problem, he says any young people caught on video committing a criminal act could face consequences.

"It's all about social media. Everyone wants the hype, that's what it is," Santiago said. "But the kid is bleeding and no one is going to call the cops."

"It's bad," said Michael Tom, watching a video of the incident. He said his wife was outside the McDonald's when it happened. "She told me there was a bunch going on and several squad cars came over."

WBZ-TV is still waiting for a response from McDonald's regarding the incident.

Lynn police said they are not only investigating a potential assault at the McDonald's, but looking into a second location where another teen takeover may have occurred. They encourage anyone with videos of these incidents to come forward.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement that he is deeply concerned by what happened, adding that the city needs to support young people through youth-focused investments. "As a father, community member and mayor, I'm deeply concerned by the incidents involving young people in our community this weekend," Nicholson said. "The Lynn Police Department is actively investigating both incidents, and I have confidence that those responsible will be held accountable."

Lynn school board member Brian Castellanos also made a statement saying young people must understand their actions have consequences. He also says the city's youth need positive places to go to stop these incidents before they happen.