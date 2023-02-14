Here are the MBTA service changes affecting several lines in March

BOSTON - Getting around Boston via public transit will be a little trickier in March, based on service changes the MBTA announced on Tuesday.

Shuttles will replace train service on the Red Line between Harvard and JFK/UMass stations on the weekends of March 4-5 and March 25-26 so the T can install a new digital signal system. The buses will not stop at Park Street or Downtown Crossing.

Also on the Red Line, trains will be replaced with shuttles between Braintree and North Quincy stations after 9 p.m. from March 20-23 so crews can do track work.

The Orange Line will not run between Ruggles and North Station on the weekend of March 11-12 so that the T can do track work. Shuttle buses will run between Copley on the Green Line and Ruggles. Shuttles will also replace trains between Wellington and North stations after 9 p.m. from March 27-30 for track work.

Green Line train service between North Station and Government Center will be replaced by shuttles on the weekend of March 11-12, as workers demolish the Government Center garage.

On the Haverhill Commuter Rail line, shuttles will replace trains between Haverhill and Reading stations between March 4-12 for work on a federally mandated safety system. The Newbury/Rockport Commuter Rail Line will also have shuttles instead of trains between March 20-28 for similar work.

There will be no planned service changes during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Click here for a full rundown of the MBTA changes.