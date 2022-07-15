MBTA gives safety update, releases video of Red Line derailment

BOSTON -- The MBTA released new details on their efforts to make the T safer for commuters. The agency said Thursday that they are meeting all of the deadlines laid out by federal investigators who raised concerns after several incidents.

The MBTA said they are making progress on increasing safety, including:

Ensuring all active rail transit employees are certified

Prioritizing work on tracks that have speed restrictions

Addressing staffing issues at the operations control center by launching an aggressive hiring campaign

Reducing the number of hours the current staff works to allow for necessary rest time

At an MBTA board meeting, officials said that dispatchers used to work 20 hours on and have four hours off. The rules have changed to say they can now work 14 hours in a 16-hour period and have mandatory one-hour breaks.

This past weekend, 500 feet of rail was installed on the Orange Line between Back Bay and Mass. Ave., allowing a speed restriction to be eased.

The T said addressing staffing shortages has been challenging. They're bringing back three dispatchers who were recently promoted to other roles and are bringing back recent retirees.

Video just released from the MBTA shows the moments last September when a car derailed at Broadway Station. A window pops out and smoke begins to pour into the station. More than 40 people were on board but no one was hurt.