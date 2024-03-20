Ex-MBTA police officer Shawn McCarthy gets 4-6 years for raping women while on the job

Ex-MBTA police officer gets 4-6 years for raping women while on the job

BOSTON – Former MBTA police officer Shawn McCarthy was sentenced to up to six years in prison after he was convicted of raping two women while on the job.

A judge sentenced McCarthy to 4-6 years in prison followed by two years of probation.

McCarthy will also have to register as a sex offender.

McCarthy was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting two women whom he offered a ride to in 2012.

On Wednesday, one of those victims appeared in court to tell the judge how this assault impacted her life.

Police said the victims were afraid to come forward until years later when it came up during a job interview.